JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,916,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,760,000 after acquiring an additional 98,545 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 188,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HGV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

