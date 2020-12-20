JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.77% of Apyx Medical worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

APYX opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $235.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.73. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

