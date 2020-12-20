JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 27,441 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

