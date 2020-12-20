JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of PROS worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after acquiring an additional 426,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after buying an additional 348,711 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,144,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,030,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after buying an additional 193,659 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PROS by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRO stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other PROS news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

