JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,118 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

