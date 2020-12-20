JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Trading 1.8% Higher

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

About JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; and wheels, such as hub units.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.