JustLiquidity (JUL) 1-Day Volume Hits $138,541.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $138,541.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $27.54 or 0.00117018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00146792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00787285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00172041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075299 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,400 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

