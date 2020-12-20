Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) will post sales of $42.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.69 million. Kaleyra reported sales of $35.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year sales of $145.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.79 million to $146.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $190.72 million, with estimates ranging from $182.59 million to $198.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter worth $646,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $1,352,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $306,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,613. The company has a market capitalization of $263.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.25. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

