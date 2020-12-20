KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0008

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $5.60 and $24.68. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $37.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001406 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00153311 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

