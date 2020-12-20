Katrina Lake Sells 43,774 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58.

On Friday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $1,322,806.77.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,318,228.56.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,257,014.01.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,297,705.06.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $335,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

