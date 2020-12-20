Keith Orford Sells 2,447 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) insider Keith Orford sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $373.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 503,754 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 767,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 221,397 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

