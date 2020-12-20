Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New $2.75 Price Target at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.71.

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

