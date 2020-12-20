KeyCorp Comments on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXL. Bank of America cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $851.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

