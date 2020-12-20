Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

TSE KEY opened at C$23.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. Keyera Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

