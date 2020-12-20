Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.81.

KIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.