KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in KLA by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $262.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $268.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

