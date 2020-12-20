KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 134.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $262.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

