Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $71.06 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $71.06 million and $3.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00314551 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,298,648 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.