K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.35 by Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) received a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

ETR SDF opened at €7.64 ($8.99) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of €11.46 ($13.48).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

