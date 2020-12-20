L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $187.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.47.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

