Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Shares Down 1.1%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 2,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIFZF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

