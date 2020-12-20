Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

