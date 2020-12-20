Lamden (TAU) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $44,386.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

