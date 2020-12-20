LanaCoin (LANA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,418.37 and $36.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,924,673,950 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

