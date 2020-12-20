Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Lancaster Colony worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 135.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

