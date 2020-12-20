Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.39. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 2,241,518 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Laura Ashley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laura Ashley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.