Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 6,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.67 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.