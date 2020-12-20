Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney Sells 2,000 Shares

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total value of C$40,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at C$89,388.95.

John Andrew Cooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$26,143.65.

LNF stock opened at C$21.05 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$630.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.