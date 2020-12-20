Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $113.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $114.80 million. Lindsay posted sales of $109.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $474.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $475.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $502.40 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $505.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.76. 258,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lindsay by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

