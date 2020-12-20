LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $271.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $281.80 million. LivaNova posted sales of $287.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $936.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 960,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $80.75.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

