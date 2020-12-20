Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £139,763.06 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 403 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £149.11 ($194.81).

On Monday, November 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 548 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).

On Friday, October 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 528 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($193.15).

On Monday, September 21st, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.46) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.51 ($0.84). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.29. The company has a market capitalization of £24.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLOY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

