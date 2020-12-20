LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $16.12.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

