LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $12.04 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

