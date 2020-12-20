Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $205.06 million and $13.02 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00056148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00363002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025362 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,979,710 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

