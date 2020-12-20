LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,623 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 784,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,370,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,342,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,004,994 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PE. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

