LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 185,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 170,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.