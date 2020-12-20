LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,552,000 after acquiring an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,847,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after buying an additional 195,664 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 1,014,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,036,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 492,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

