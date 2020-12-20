LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in UMH Properties by 73.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

