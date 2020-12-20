LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,610 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 7.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 64.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTM opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.28. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

