LPL Financial LLC Sells 34,342 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 34,342 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $2,023,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,998,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 323,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 160,483 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of KMF opened at $5.66 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

