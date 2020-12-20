Lucy Tilley Acquires 36 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £286.20 ($373.92).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £291.60 ($380.98).

On Monday, November 16th, Lucy Tilley acquired 38 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £296.40 ($387.25).

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 772.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.27 million and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 876 ($11.44).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1780.0000345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

