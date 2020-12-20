Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Receives $10.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

LBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBC opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.81. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

