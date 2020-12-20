LUXCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,082.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $676,132.22 and approximately $5,082.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,366,913 coins and its circulating supply is 10,359,680 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

