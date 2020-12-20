Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $63.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,740,515. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

