Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGIC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $726.74 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

