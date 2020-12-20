MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 183.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts predict that MamaMancini’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

