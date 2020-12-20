Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Down 7%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM)’s stock price fell 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 401,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 578,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) Company Profile (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 666 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 355 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.