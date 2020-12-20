Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $2.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

MAKSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

MAKSY stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

