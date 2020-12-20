Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post $741.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.72 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

