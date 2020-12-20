Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.81

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.81 and traded as high as $75.00. Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 9,656,010 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £488.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79.

About Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Destination and Premium, Taverns, and Brewing. It provides premium cask, kegs, and bottled and canned beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

